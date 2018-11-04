Home States Kerala

Kerala Minister K T Jaleel dismisses nepotism allegations

Jaleel has come under fire after the IUML said a close relative of his was appointed as general manager in a state-owned corporation, which is all set to get a non-banking finance company license.

Published: 04th November 2018 02:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2018 02:54 PM   |  A+A-

KT Jaleel

Kerala Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel (Facebook photo)

By IANS

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A Kerala Minister on Sunday dismissed nepotism allegations levelled against him by the state opposition, saying they were baseless.

Higher Education Minister K.T. Jaleel has come under fire after the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) said a close relative of the Minister who was a B. Tech graduate, was appointed as general manager in a state-owned corporation, which is all set to get a non-banking finance company license.

The IUML is the second biggest party in the Congress-led opposition.

Speaking to the media here, Jaleel said the appointment of a general manager in the Kerala State Minorities Development Finance Corporation, under his Ministry, was done according to the rules of the government.

"We put out ads in several newspapers inviting people to apply for the varios posts. Seven candidates had applied and three was chosen for an interview, but none was found suitable.

"Hence a person working with the South Indian Bank was selected. The state government has the powers to appoint anyone on deputation and in fact the previous two people who were appointed to this post were selected on deputation," said Jaleel.

The Minister added: "The new appointee, who is an expert in banking, has started his work and was computerising the records and this act has turned the IUML leadership jittery, as the list of loan defaulters is getting prepared. Those who are now up in arms and levelling baseless allegations know that if the present process continues, many will be in trouble."

Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala and the state Congress President Mulapally Ramachandran have also demanded Jaleel to step down.

The Minister pointed out that today there were many B. Tech graduates working in banks, adding that the former Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan was an electrical engineer.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala Minister K T Jaleel nepotism charges

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp