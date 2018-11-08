Fishermen, fishing vessels to be taken on board into newly-formed Sea Rescue Squads

Toby Antony By

KOCHI: The state government has given the green signal to recruit fishermen and fishing vessel owners for its Sea Rescue Squads (SRS) which will help fishing vessels in distress at sea.“We will soon distribute applications among the fisher community. Fishermen interested in becoming part of the SRS can respond to us. Their vessels can also be registered. We will provide the training for the fishermen to conduct rescue operations,” an official said. The fishermen will be also trained in coordinating communication with different agencies.

The state government has sanctioned Rs 7.15 crore from the Chief Minister’s Disaster Relief Fund to form the SRS. The decision to set it up was prompted by the havoc caused by the Ockhi Cyclone when several fishermen went missing.

In the first phase, the SRS will be set up at 60 marine villages. As per the proposal, an SRS unit will have five fishing vessels and three crew members each; in total 15 fishermen in each group. The SRS will be based at fishing harbours where mechanised fishing vessels operate. Fish landing centres will have smaller vessels. SRS members will be provided with communication equipment, distress alert transmitters, life jackets, life buoys, torch, uniform and other essential sea safety equipment.

The Fisheries Department has decided to induct 9.6-metre-long motorised/improvised traditional boats and 19.5-metre-long mechanised boats that have the regulatory registration as part of the SRS. Priority will be given to fishermen and vessels which were engaged in rescue operations during Ockhi and the recent floods. The member of SRS - aged between 20 and 45 - need to be a permanent resident of marine villages, and be mentally and physically fit to undertake rescue operations.

“Once the application is received from the fishermen community, we will start training by January. In later stages, the SRS will be expanded to all 222 marine villages in the state,” an officer said.

Applications invited from fisherfolk

Kochi: The district administration on Wednesday invited applications from fisherfolk for the formation of ‘Sea Rescue Squads’, in an effort towards strengthening coastal security and rescue efforts in the aftermath of cyclone Ockhi. The squad will see the inclusion of experienced fishermen from the district and the people selected will be provided with the requisite training at the National Institute of Water Sports in Goa. The squads will be the first responders in natural calamities, like Ockhi, in the state. The members will be rewarded with a fixed sum as remuneration for the services they render during emergency situations. Bids inviting applications from vessel owners with all necessary security measures are open now. Traditional vessels with two employees and mechanised ones with driver, helper and owner/representative can apply. Vessel owner not acclimatised to the sea or fishing activities can nominate an experienced hand while applying. The applications can be obtained from and submitted at the Ernakulam Fisheries Deputy Director Office, Vypeen Fisheries Station and various ‘Matysabhavans’. The last date for submitting the application is November 15.