Priority to lead Kerala on a progressive path; not afraid of losing seats: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan said he would not allow social evils to pull the state backwards for a few votes.

Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (File | EPS)

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid raging protests over the Sabarimala issue, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Wednesday said his government's only priority was to lead the state on a progressive path and not be afraid of losing a few seats or votes.

He alleged that some people were trying to create a communal divide in Kerala.

"The only priority is to keep Kerala on the developmental and progressive path. It doesn't matter if we lose a few seats or some votes... We cannot sacrifice the progressive Kerala where people see each other as humans and without any divide," Vijayan said.

The Chief Minister said he would not allow social evils to pull Kerala backwards for a few votes.

"Certain people are trying to create a communal divide in Kerala. If we had allowed division in the name of customs and beliefs, today's Kerala would not have existed," he said at an event here.

The doors of the Sabarimala temple were opened for six days on October 17 for the first time since the Supreme Court allowed entry of women of all age groups into the hill temple.

Attempts by around a dozen women, including activists and journalists in the 10-50 years age group, to script history came to nought as frenzied devotees of Lord Ayyappa heckled and hassled them and forced them to retreat.

The Ayyappa temple opened Monday for the second time in three weeks for a two-day special puja amid unprecedented security over apprehension of protests by those opposing the Supreme Court order, allowing women of menstrual age there.

Comments(9)

  • G Lahiri
    No doubt
    21 days ago reply

  • Vijay
    Good decision
    21 days ago reply

  • Manu pandey
    Ihope the entite country had governance models and politicians like Keraka. It will take another 30 years for the rest of the country to catch up with such a progressive mindset.
    22 days ago reply

  • Rahul G
    These words are historic. Proud of you Mr. Pinarayi Vijayan for your stand in maintaining the state in right direction. Let's move forward
    22 days ago reply

  • Rakesh Santhosh
    Visionary leaders have their priorities intact. Well said Mr. Vijayan
    22 days ago reply

  • guest
    Atheist person like Pinarayi Vijayan and known as goonda who is allegedly involved in various criminal cases and bribery and who believes that power comes from the barrel of a gun cannot thrive in a democratic country like India. His secret alliance with Christian community to divide Sabarimali land is known to keratitis. He should behave like a resected leader for every section of the society and respect traditions of Hindus.
    22 days ago reply

    • Krishna vallabhaneni
      Pinarayi stands for rule of law of modern times. The thugs of Nagpur saffron stand for ambanis riding over the horse called Hindu religion. Ppl don't allow the hidden political agenda of these saffronites who r destroying both Hindu religion and socio economic fabric of the country
      17 days ago reply

    • Asokan Changan

      U don't know anything about Pinarayi.
      17 days ago reply

    • Sandeep
      I hope you have enough evidence to support your alleged knowledge.
      21 days ago reply
