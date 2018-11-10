Youth Congress levels fresh nepotism allegation against Kerala minister K T Jaleel

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Yet another nepotism allegation has been levelled against Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel, this time by the Youth Congress (YC). YC state secretary Sidheeq Panthavoor on Friday alleged the minister violated rules in his wife’s promotion as principal of a school.

“Jaleel’s wife N P Fathimakutty was promoted as principal of the Valanchery Higher Secondary School despite lacking adequate experience,” alleged Sidheeq. He said the Higher Secondary Special Rule mandates 12 years of experience for teachers to be promoted as principal.

The principal should be appointed based on the seniority list approved by the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE). “However, the list sent by the school management to the DHSE did not follow the rules. As per Kerala Education Rules, all teachers with the same experience should be considered for the post. Though there were other teachers who began their service along with Fathimakutty on August 27, 1998, only her name was sent for consideration and she was promoted as principal,” he alleged. Jaleel said in such cases, the birthday of teachers is to be taken into consideration.

“Jaleel’s wife was considered for the post despite being the youngest in the lot of teachers having the same experience. This is a clear violation of the oath of office Jaleel took. He is unfit to continue,” Sidheeq said.

He said other teachers with the same experience as Fathimakutty had approached the authorities seeking action on the matter.