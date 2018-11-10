Home States Kerala

Youth Congress levels fresh nepotism allegation against Kerala minister K T Jaleel

Jaleel’s wife N P Fathimakutty was promoted as principal of the Valanchery Higher Secondary School despite lacking adequate experience, the YC alleged.

Published: 10th November 2018 01:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2018 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

KT Jaleel

Kerala Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel (Facebook photo)

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Yet another nepotism allegation has been levelled against Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel, this time by the Youth Congress (YC). YC state secretary Sidheeq Panthavoor on Friday alleged the minister violated rules in his wife’s promotion as principal of a school.

“Jaleel’s wife N P Fathimakutty was promoted as principal of the Valanchery Higher Secondary School despite lacking adequate experience,” alleged Sidheeq. He said the Higher Secondary Special Rule mandates 12 years of experience for teachers to be promoted as principal.

The principal should be appointed based on the seniority list approved by the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE). “However, the list sent by the school management to the DHSE did not follow the rules. As per Kerala Education Rules, all teachers with the same experience should be considered for the post. Though there were other teachers who began their service along with Fathimakutty on August 27, 1998, only her name was sent for consideration and she was promoted as principal,” he alleged. Jaleel said in such cases, the birthday of teachers is to be taken into consideration.

READ: Nepotism row: KSMDFC blames Kerala government over appointment of minister K T Jaleel's relative

“Jaleel’s wife was considered for the post despite being the youngest in the lot of teachers having the same experience. This is a clear violation of the oath of office Jaleel took. He is unfit to continue,” Sidheeq said.

He said other teachers with the same experience as Fathimakutty had approached the authorities seeking action on the matter.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
K T Jaleel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp