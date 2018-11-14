Home States Kerala

Women of menstruating age will be blocked from entering Sabarimala: K Sudhakaran

The Congress leader was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of Viswasa Samrakshana  Yatra in Kondotty. 

Published: 14th November 2018 09:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2018 09:38 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader K Sudhakaran. (File photo: EPS)

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: KPCC working president K Sudhakaran on Tuesday said women of menstruating age will be blocked if they attempt to enter Sabarimala shrine during the Mandala season. The Congress leader was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of Viswasa Samrakshana  Yatra in Kondotty. 

udhakaran said that the Supreme Court’s decision to hear the review petitions regarding the women’s entry gives hope. “Arguments by devotees deserve consideration and attention. The court’s decision to consider the petitions is a testimony to this,” he said.

Criticising the State government’s stand, Sudhakaran said the Congress will continue its ongoing protests to help the devotees protect Sabarimala’s customs. “Government’s stand is unfortunate and is against the sentiments of the people,” he said, adding that the SC decision to hear the petitions in open court has come as a golden opportunity for the devotees.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
K Sudhakaran Women in Sabarimala Sabarimala row KPCC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp