Women of menstruating age will be blocked from entering Sabarimala: K Sudhakaran

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: KPCC working president K Sudhakaran on Tuesday said women of menstruating age will be blocked if they attempt to enter Sabarimala shrine during the Mandala season. The Congress leader was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of Viswasa Samrakshana Yatra in Kondotty.

udhakaran said that the Supreme Court’s decision to hear the review petitions regarding the women’s entry gives hope. “Arguments by devotees deserve consideration and attention. The court’s decision to consider the petitions is a testimony to this,” he said.

Criticising the State government’s stand, Sudhakaran said the Congress will continue its ongoing protests to help the devotees protect Sabarimala’s customs. “Government’s stand is unfortunate and is against the sentiments of the people,” he said, adding that the SC decision to hear the petitions in open court has come as a golden opportunity for the devotees.