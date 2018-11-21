More trains to stop at Chengannur for Sabarimala Makaravilakku

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In view of the Mandala-Makaravilakku festival, Railways has allowed temporary stoppages for four trains at Chengannur station. (Train No 12698) Thiruvananthapuram-Chennai Weekly Superfast Express (which arrives at 10.23 pm) and (Train No 22653) Thiruvananthapuram-Hazrat Nizamuddin Weekly Superfast Express (which arrives at 02.28 am) will stop at Chengannur for two minutes from Saturday to January 19.

(Train No 12697) Chennai-Thiruvananthapuram Weekly Superfast Express, which arrives at Chengannur at 3.48 am, will stop for two minutes from Sunday to January 20. (Train No 22654) Hazrat Nizamuddin-Thiruvananthapuram Weekly Superfast Express will stop at Chengannur for two minutes from November 26 to January 21 (Chengannur arrival 11.18 am).

Following train services will be regulated due to traffic/power block for the scheduled electrical traction supply modification works in Cherthala-Mararikulam section between November 24 and 26.(Train No 16127) Chennai Egmore-Guruvayur Express will be regulated for 1 hour 30 minutes in the Alappuzha-Mararikulam section and (Train No 16603) Mangalore-Thiruvananthapuram Maveli Express will be regulated for 45 minutes at Cherthala on November 24, 25 and 26. (Train No 22207) Chennai-Thiruvananthapuram AC Superfast Weekly Express will be regulated for 45 minutes at Cherthala on Saturday.

Partial cancellation



In connection with construction works at Thiruvarur Junction (Tiruchirappalli division) on November 28, the Railways has effected changed in service pattern. (Train No 16188) Ernakulam-Karaikal Express leaving Ernakulam Junction at 9.45 pm on November 27, will be partially cancelled between Tiruchirappalli Junction and Karaikal and will be terminated at Tiruchirappalli Junction. (November 28).

(Train No 16187) Karaikal-Ernakulam Express scheduled to leave Karaikal at 4.15 pm on November 28, will be partially cancelled between Karaikal-Tiruchirappalli Jn.

Change in coach composition



The coach composition of (22633/22634) Thiruvananthapuram-Hazrat Nizamuddin- Thiruvananthapuram Weekly Superfast Express trains will be permanently revised as:AC 2-tier – 3, AC 3-tier – 4, Second Class Sleeper– 7, Second Class General – 4 and Luggage-cum-brake van – 2 coaches. (Train No 22633) Thiruvananthapuram-Hazrat Nizamuddin Weekly Superfast Express train will run with the revised composition from Wednesday.