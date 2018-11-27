'Nillu Nillu' challenge: Look before you leap, reminds Kerala police

Shibu B S By

KOCHI: Fourteen years ago, when he composed the song “Nillu Nillu Nil Ente Neela Kuyile” for the movie ‘Rain Rain Come Again’, music director Jassie Gift never thought it would go viral even after one-and-a-half decades. With broadcasting app TikTok becoming the latest craze among the youth, they are now dancing to the fast-number song. In a dangerous manner, that is. So much so that the police had to issue a warning against those dancing to the song in front of moving vehicles by stopping them.

“I am really happy the song which we created 14 years ago is now viral on the social media platform. I can understand the fun element behind the TikTok video. However, my request to all of them is not to create a public nuisance and stop vehicles so as to perform the video,” Jassie Gift told Express.

Jassie, who is also the singer of the fast number “Nillu Nillu”, said he composed the song at a time when the word ‘viral’ was not even used to refer to hit numbers.

“It is still a wonder the new generation identified the song. As a composer, it is really a happy moment for me. However, I cannot neglect the warning issued by the Kerala Police and complaints coming from various quarters. Hence, I am requesting the youth to perform ‘musically’ without causing disturbance to others,” he said.

‘Rain Rain Come Again’ (2004), directed by Jayaraj, which came after the super hit ‘4 The People’ which saw Jassie conquering Mollywood music through the evergreen hit number “Lajjavathiye”. Though ‘Rain Rain Come Again’ flopped at the box office, the song “Themma Themma” was a super hit.

Police warning

The Kerala Police have on its Facebook page put up a post urging people not to invite trouble by performing “Nillu Nillu” in a dangerous manner. “TikTok video app is gaining popularity among the youth. As the videos are going viral within no time, the youth are exploring new ways to come up with experimental videos.

That is how they have started to create TiKTok video by dancing in front of moving vehicles by stopping them with “Nillu Nillu” in the background. Though it started with youngsters dancing in front of two-wheelers, they have now started to perform it in front of four-wheelers and buses which is inviting grave danger. These sorts of humour and attempts to make comedy videos cannot be encouraged,” said the police.