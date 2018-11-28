Sabarimala issue: PC George to associate with BJP

Abhilash Chandran By

Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Even as speculation strengthens over the Janapaksham party, led by P C George MLA, tending towards NDA camp, George said his party will consider cooperating with BJP MLA O Rajagopal in the Assembly to raise the issues pertaining to Sabarimala.

George made an indication in this regard close on the heels of the Janapaksham severing ties with the CPM in local bodies in Poonjar Assembly Constituency over the Sabarimala issue. The Janapaksham moved notice for no-confidence motion against the CPM-led administrative council in Poonjar grama panchayat, and against Poonjar Thekkekkara grama panchayat vice president, who is a CPM member. Speaking to Express, George said a decision on making an alliance with BJP in the Sabarimala issue will be taken in consultation with the party leadership.

“A move in this regard was taken to protect religious beliefs. Sabarimala issue is not an isolated one, but Muslims and Christians will have to face a similar situation soon,” he said. “I am planning to sit together with BJP MLA O Rajagopal in the Assembly and to share the time slots with each other for raising the Sabarimala issue on the floor.”

At the same time, George ruled out possibilities of joining the BJP or the NDA. “Our party has not made any discussions in this regard. We are not considering about joining with any of the coalitions,” he said.