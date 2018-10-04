Mullappally Ramachandran calls for all-party meet on allowing women's entry in Sabarimala 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran has urged Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to convene an all-party meeting to arrive at a consensus on the entry of women between the ages of 10 and 50 to Sabarimala.

Attending a Meet the Press programme here, Mullappally said the Congress party is backing a review petition on the Supreme Court verdict.

The Sabarimala issue, he said, is one wherein the sentiments and beliefs of several devotees are involved. The senior leader said the BJP and the CPM are two sides of the same coin vouching for a Congress-mukt Bharat. He said while Modi’s idols are Hitler and Mussolini, that of Pinarayi Vijayan is Stalin.

Mullappally said the LDF Government under Pinarayi Vijayan is tapping the telephones of media persons. Media freedom should never be compromised, he said.

In a direct reference to the allegation levelled by a DYFI leader against P K Sasi MLA, the Congress leader said women are afraid of CPM MLAs.

He said the Congress party is for a joint leadership and he is only the team captain. When asked whether a revamp is on, the KPCC president said: “I am revamping primarily from the booth level, starting from the lower levels to the top.”

On whether the Congress would go for an alliance with the CPM in the state as part of a national level decision to oppose the BJP, Mullappally said: “It is for the CPM to take the initiative and, if that party comes forward, we will look into it.”

The state government, he said, is a failure on all fronts and the youth have nothing to cheer about. Taking on the CPM, he said law and order is miserable in the state, citing the examples of the killings of Shuhaib in Mattannur and of Abhimanyu in Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam.

Mullappally also said the Congress will move ahead in the coming general elections with renewed vigour. The presence of a president and a team of three working presidents will do a lot of good to the party, he said.