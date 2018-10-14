Home States Kerala

Kerala Fisheries Department to set up data collection system for fisher families

According to the Fisheries Department, the data to be collected through a specially designed mobile application will then be uploaded to a Fisherfolk Family Registration Software.

Published: 14th October 2018 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2018 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

Fishermen venturing into the sea in Vypeen. Following weather alerts most of the boats had returned from the sea in the past weeks, while a few were kept ashore in the nearest coasts. The warnings have now been withdrawn | Albin Mathew

By Dileep V Kumar
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  In a bid to ensure that the benefits of various welfare schemes are reaching the right hands, the Fisheries Department has floated the idea of preparing a Fisherfolk Family Register (FFR). The project that covers all registered fishermen/fish allied workers, as well as their family details, will be implemented at a project cost of Rs 16 lakh.

According to the Fisheries Department, the data to be collected through a specially designed mobile application will then be uploaded to a Fisherfolk Family Registration Software. It is said that the geo-tagging of houses will be carried along with FFR preparation. “It was in September that a project for preparation of FFR was submitted to the government. Following approval from the working group, the state government has now accorded its administrative sanction,” said S Venkatesapathy, Fisheries Director. 

According to the director, with the help of FFR not only the data of fishermen will be collected but the details of their family will get documented too. It is learnt that 22 questions will be asked during the data collection drive and the information thus received will further be used to ensure the transparency in the implementation of various schemes and projects meant for the welfare of the fisherfolk. 

Meanwhile, Fisheries Minister J Mercykutty Amma told ‘Express’ that the data collection is mainly related to the geospatial mapping of coastal areas in which the data of fisherfolks who are residing in vulnerable locations will be collected. 

“As soon as the government came into power, around 35,000 fisherfolk families were identified to be living in precarious situations and thus mulled the idea of rehabilitating them. But following cyclone Ockhi and the devastating floods, a more comprehensive data is needed to identify them and rehabilitate them,” said Mercykutty. As per sources, the state government is also weighing the idea of providing credit cards to fisherfolk. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Fisheries Department

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Minister and senior BJP leader Uma Bharti (File | PTI)
MJ Akbar in #MeToo campaign: Government can't comment on it, says Uma Bharti
Red Bull F1 car graces Miami Beach and Rocky Mountains in US Road Trip
Gallery
Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir receives the Ceat International Cricketer of the Year 2008 -2009 Award from Actress Mallika Sherawat in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Happy Birthday Gautam Gambhir: Here are some rare snaps of the unsung hero of 2011 World Cup
Animal-rights campaigners are hoping this year's festival season in Nepal will be a little less bloody.(Photo | AP)
Activists hope to stop animal sacrifice during Nepal's biggest festival
facebook twitter whatsapp