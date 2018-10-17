Home States Kerala

Sabarimala opening: NCW asks Kerala police to ensure proper security to women wishing to enter shrine

The Commission, in a letter, asked the police to provide security to women who wish to enter the temple.

Published: 17th October 2018 06:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2018 06:59 PM   |  A+A-

Heavy police force deployment near the Lord Ayyappa Temple on its opening day in Sabarimala. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The National Commission for Women has urged the Kerala police to ensure security of women who wish to enter the Sabarimala temple and demanded stringent action against those taking the law into their hands.

The Commission's response came after a section of protesters, who are opposing the decision to allow entry of women of all ages into the shrine, indulged in violence near the gateway on the foothills leading to the hill shrine.

The Commission, in a letter, asked the police to provide security to women who wish to enter the temple.

It also sought stringent action against those taking the law into their hands and asked DGP Kerala Loknath Behera to submit a detailed action report in the matter to the Commission.

Trouble broke out as the agitators, who are opposing the decision of Kerala government to implement the apex court order lifting a ban on entry of women of menstrual age into the temple, continued to block vehicles of pilgrims and pelted stones, disregarding repeated requests by police to desist from such acts.

As police began a crackdown, the protesters fought pitched battles with them.

Later the police used lathi-charge to disperse the protesters, several of whom ran helter-skelter and entered the nearby forest area.

A few media personnel present on the round were attacked and crew of various TV news channels were asked to leave the place.

They could return the spot after more policemen were deployed in the area.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala National Commission for Women Sabarimala opening Sabarimala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO: Unboxing the Google Pixel 3 and First Look
World Food Day 2018: Visiting Chennai's oldest eateries
Gallery
This Day That Year: Here is what made news on 17th October, 1947
Indian spin legend Anil Kumble turns 48 today. Kumble was an indispensible part of the Indian cricket team and his records speak volumes about the talent of this leg spinner. On his birthday, we take a nostalgic trip through our archives to relive some of the rare and best moments of Anil Kumble. [Pic: (From left to right) Venkatapathy Raju, Rajesh Chowhan, Manoj Prabhakar and Anil Kumble| Express Photo]
Anil Kumble turns 48: Here are some rare photos of the spin legend that will kindle nostalgia
facebook twitter whatsapp