Home remedies are not the answer

Self-medication and reluctance to take prophylaxis have become a big challenge when it comes to curbing the rise of leptospirosis and other flood-related diseases. 

Published: 01st September 2018 05:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2018 05:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Gopika I S
Express News Service

KOCHI:Self-medication and reluctance to take prophylaxis have become a big challenge when it comes to curbing the rise of leptospirosis and other flood-related diseases. People try home remedies thinking the fever or headache and vomiting — the primary symptoms — can be cured. Kozhikode has been the worst hit with two confirmed deaths, 12 cases of confirmed leptospirosis and 31 suspected cases.

Meanwhile, the number of cases reported from the districts are increasing. In Ernakulam, 11 new cases were reported apart from two confirmed cases taking the total number of suspected lepto cases in August to 81 and confirmed cases to nine. DMO N K Kuttappan said the situation is under control in the district. “If we had not put strict instructions in place, the situation itself would have been different. As of now, we only have one case of leptospirosis death,” he said.

In Thrissur, the confirmed cases of leptospirosis are four and there are six suspected ones.“We are stringently asking the people to not purchase medicines from medical shops and take a paracetamol or so and go about which is very dangerous. Everyone should report to the nearest hospital in case of fever or any symptoms of  lepto,” said Thrissur DMO Bindhu Thomas.

