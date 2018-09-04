Home States Kerala

Rs 30,000 crore needed for rebuilding state: Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac

Published: 04th September 2018 02:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2018 02:50 AM   |  A+A-

Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac launches the Nava Kerala lottery by handing over a ticket replica to Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala in Alappuzha on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac said that around Rs 30,000 crore will be needed for rebuilding the flood-ravaged state. He was speaking at the launch of Nava Kerala lottery, which will be used for mobilising funds for the reconstruction of the state, here on Monday.“Around Rs 20,000 crore will be needed for reconstructing roads, bridges, buildings, houses as well as agriculture and relief activities. Around Rs 10,000 crore will be needed for livelihood assistance. Out of this, Rs 4,000 crore will be utilised for employment guarantee. To collect maximum amount for the reconstruction of the state, the government will open more sources, including lottery. The people should consider the lottery as a donation to the state and not as a lucky draw,” he said.

Presiding over the function, PWD Minister G Sudhakaran said at least Rs 750 crore can be collected through the lottery if each citizen buys a ticket under the mission. Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala received the first ticket. Civil Supplies Minister P Thilothaman, district panchayat president G Venugopal, Collector S Suhas, Lottery Department director M Anjana and joint director G Geethadevi spoke on the occasion.
The lottery is aimed at collecting funds for rebuilding Kerala. So, there is no bumper prize. Instead, 90 people stand to win a first prize of Rs 1 lakh each, while 1,00,800 people will get `5,000 each. The ticket price is Rs 250.

In addition to permanent agents of the Lottery Department, members of the public, NGOs, PTAs, residents associations etc can be enrolled as temporary agents. The public can approach the district or sub offices of the department for becoming an agent, who stands to gain a commission of 25 per cent. The government’s aim is to collect `85 crore through the lottery sale.

