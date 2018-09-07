Home States Kerala

Petrol price hike: UDF, LDF announce 12-hour hartal in Kerala on September 10

Normal life is expected to be affected on September 10 in the state, as both LDF and UDF have called for a hartal from 6 am to 6 pm.

Published: 07th September 2018 04:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2018 04:25 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: State Congress president MM Hassan said that the UDF is conducting a 12-hour hartal on 10 September from 6 am to 6 pm in the state against the rising fuel prices in the country.

He claimed that the hartal will not trouble the people in the flood-affected areas. 

LDF has also declared a hartal on the same day from 6 am to 6 pm. Both CPM and CPI have called for a nation-wide hartal at the national level to protest the hike in fuel prices.

