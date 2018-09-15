Kerala nun rape case: Bishop Franco steps down; case brought to Vatican's notice

By Online Desk

Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal, who has been accused of raping a nun in Kerala, has stepped down amid uproar over 'inaction' by the church.

Bishop Franco will be handing over his responsibilities to his deputy, Father Mathew Kokkandam, before stepping down.

ALSO READ: Kerala police asks Bishop Franco Mullakal accused of raping nun to appear on September 19

According to Malayalam media houses, only administrative responsibilities are being handed over to Bishop's deputy, but he will retain his spiritual powers until he is proven guilty.

Kerala nun rape case accused Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal in a letter states, 'I am likely to be called for further clarifications by investigating officer in Kerala, appoint Rv, Fr Joseph Thekkumkattil & Rev Fr Subin Thekkedathu.' — ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2018

The case was brought to the notice of the Vatican after the nun urged its intervention for justice. The church representative from India is in the Vatican to discuss the issue and is expecting its intervention in the coming days, ANI reported.

According to media reports, the nun accused Bishop of using his "political and money power" to conceal the charges against him.

However, the Bishop said allegations against him were baseless and said that she was accusing him of rape as the church denied.