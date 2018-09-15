Home States Kerala

Kerala nun rape case: Bishop Franco steps down; case brought to Vatican's notice

Bishop Franco will be handing over his responsibilities to his deputy, Father Mathew Kokkandam, before stepping down.

Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal, who has been accused of raping a nun in Kerala, has stepped down amid uproar over 'inaction' by the church.

According to Malayalam media houses, only administrative responsibilities are being handed over to Bishop's deputy, but he will retain his spiritual powers until he is proven guilty.

The case was brought to the notice of the Vatican after the nun urged its intervention for justice. The church representative from India is in the Vatican to discuss the issue and is expecting its intervention in the coming days, ANI reported.

According to media reports, the nun accused Bishop of using his "political and money power" to conceal the charges against him.

However, the Bishop said allegations against him were baseless and said that she was accusing him of rape as the church denied.

