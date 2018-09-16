Kochi Metro stretch to be opened by June 2019

By Express News Service

KOCHI: KMRL managing director A P M Mohammed Hanish said the 17.46-acre of land, promised way back in 2013 for the proposed Metro Business District, was handed over to KMRL by the District Collector on Thursday. KMRL envisions an integrated township with all modern facilities at the plot in Kakkanad.

Regarding the Water Metro project, Hanish said the Request for Quotation (RFQ) for floating platoons were initiated on September 12 and 3 Chinese companies and one Dutch firm, including L&T, Goa and Cochin Shipyards have expressed interest for the same.

KMRL said post-deluge services at Mutton yard will be 90 per cent restored by September 20. “As to future disaster-preparedness, we will be shifting the Operational Control Centre (OCC) to the second floor at Mutton. Like in Chennai Metro, we are also thinking of setting up a second OCC which will help us to be better prepared in case of an emergency,” said Hanish. Regarding damages, he said the claim of `230 crore has been made to the New India Assurance Company and KMRL expects it to be settled soon.

Briefing on the progress of the Phase I expansion stretch, Hanish said the Maharaja’s - Thykoodam stretch would positively be opened by May-June 2019 and the service till Pettah would be opened by December 2019. According to KMRL, the 95-m standalone cantilever bridge at the Ernakulam South railway station, which is left with 7-8 m, would be completed in the next few days.