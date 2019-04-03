Home States Kerala

Fisherman died after a trawler hits boat at Thangasseri sea

The boat carrying Baiju and two other fishermen was on its way for fishing when the trawler hit it. 

Image of a fisherman used for representational purpose only. (Express Photo | TP Sooraj)

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: A 45-year-old fisherman died when a trawler hit the boat he was travelling in at Thangasseri sea on Wednesday morning. The deceased has been identified as Baiju. Two persons suffered injuries in the incident that took place about four kilometres from the coast at 4 am. 

The boat carrying Baiju and two other fishermen was on its way for fishing when the trawler hit it.  The boat was completely damaged and the portion carrying the engine got submerged in the sea.

The trawler did not stop after the accident and it could not be identified. "The srank of the boat might have dozed off while steering. We are trying to locate the boat." said the Circle Inspector of Neendakara, Baiju L J Nair.

The injured have been shifted to a hospital. The body was taken to the District hospital for a post-mortem examination.

