Home States Kerala

US team visits Kerala’s harbours

A two-member team from the US visited fishing harbours in Ernakulam and Thrissur this past week, considering a request to lift the ban on Indian wild caught shrimp in US markets.

Published: 05th April 2019 05:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2019 05:16 AM   |  A+A-

Kochi port

Kochi port (Jipson Sikhera).

By Manoj Viswanathan
Express News Service

KOCHI: A two-member team from the US visited fishing harbours in Ernakulam and Thrissur this past week, considering a request to lift the ban on Indian wild caught shrimp in US markets.Comprising US Department of State environmental officer Joseph A Fette and US National Marine Fisheries Service (NMFS) equipment specialist Kendall Falana, the team studied the activities at the harbours and the types of fishing nets used by trawlers.

The US had banned import of wild caught shrimp from India after the US Department of State found the fishing practices followed here non-compliant with US regulations to protect sea turtles. After India’s plea that adequate steps to protect sea turtles during the course of commercial shrimp fishing had been initiated, a team had inspected harbours in the eastern coast last year. India had maintained the population of sea turtles was low in the Arabian sea and the US then deputed another team to inspect the harbours in the western coast. 

TED necessary

The US has insisted on equipping fishing gear with Turtle Excluder Devices (TED) to ensure no turtle is harmed during fishing. Though the Central Institute of Fisheries Technology (CIFT) developed a TED, it is learnt Falana, who develops innovative TED technology for NMFS, suggested a few modifications to the device.

Big nets a no-no

The US team also visited harbours at Nellur in Andhra Pradesh, Chennai, Kanyakumari and Mumbai. 
Fisheries deputy director S Mahesh said the team members discussed the need to avoid big fishing nets. The team members said Waahington is considering a protocol for the protection of the marine mammals.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala harbour US team

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The AICC chief, along with the state leaders including former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala, came out in an open vehicle after Gandhi completed the nomination procedures at the district collectorate at Kalpetta. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Wayanad after filing nomination
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
Gallery
SRH players Yusuf Pathan and Mohammad Nabi celebrate their victory over Delhi Capitals during the IPL 2019 match at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday April 4 2019. | (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2019: Sunrisers Hyderabad maintain domination, steamroll Delhi Capitals by five wickets
Some prisoners have disagreed to leave the tropical jail on Mexico's Maria Islands -- a Pacific archipelago eight hours by boat from the mainland. The country's new government has decided to close it more than a century after its establishment. IN PIC: Th
A prison of 'luxury': Here, inmates love captivity, hate 'freedom'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp