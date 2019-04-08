Kerala CEO writes to CPM leader Kadakampally for invoking 'God' during campaign speech

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala chief electoral officer Teeka Ram Meena has written to Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran to be careful in using words during speeches in election rallies. Surendran, the other day in Kannur said that God would question welfare pensioners if they did not vote for LDF. He made the remarks in a public function and this invited widespread criticism from various quarters.

Meena has sent the letter through Chief Secretary Tom Jose. In his letter, Meena said that these instances should not be repeated. He said that frightening voters by invoking God is a violation of the model code of conduct. " It is also punishable under Section 123 of People Representation Act", Meena said in the letter.

The incident took place last Saturday when Surendran was addressing voters at an election rally at Kannur. In the speech, he hinted that the welfare pensioners could invite the wrath of God if they didn't vote for LDF. He said that it was the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan increased the welfare pension from Rs 6o0 to Rs 1200. He had also urged the party workers to approach the beneficiaries of welfare pensions and seek votes in favour of Pinarayi Vijayan led government.