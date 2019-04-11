Fishing vessels in Kerala to bank on holographic plates

Dileep V Kumar By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Considering the emerging challenges to coastal security and for faster identification of vessels during sea rescue operations, the Fisheries Department has decided to introduce holographic registration for fishing vessels. Officers with the department said 300 mechanised fishing vessels will be asked to install tamper-proof holographic registration plate (HRP) in the first phase. An amount of Rs 62.3 lakh has been sanctioned for the same. Of the total amount, Rs 56.07 lakh will be the state’s share, while Rs 6.23 lakh will be the beneficiary’s share.

“HRP will prove extremely helpful in ensuring coastal security and vessel identification. It will also bring in uniformity,” said S Venkatesapathy, director,Fisheries Department.

“The department will seek C-Dit’s aid for the preparation and installation of HRP. The project will be implemented through fisheries stations and is expected to be completed within five months,” he said. Sources said the department is also looking into the practicality of creating an HRP networking system for real-time monitoring of sea-going vessels by embossing the HRP with GPS and GPRS facilities. A microchip containing the details of the vessel and of the sailors/fishers in it is also likely to be fitted with it.

The project concept note submitted by the Fisheries director to the government in February mentions that besides aiding authorities in identifying fake fishing vessels quickly, HRP will also come in handy for ensuring coastal security and identifying unregistered fishing vessels. It says such a system will also help in conducting sea rescue operations effectively.

“The total cost of the project is pegged at Rs 62.3 lakh. That means the unit rate for design fabrication and installation of the security registration board is Rs 20,768 (Rs 17,600 with 18 per cent GST of Rs 3,168),” officers said.

Move welcomed

Welcoming the move to install HRP, All Kerala Fishing Boat Operators Association president Peter Mathias said the decision will not only strengthen maritime and coastal security but also allow faster identification of vessels during mid-sea mishaps.

“As part of ensuring national security and fishers’ safety, various measures are being taken up by the authorities. This includes vessel monitoring and data collection of fishermen going to seas. The implementation of HRP will help bolster such efforts,” said Peter.