Ajanur fishers in Kerala threaten to boycott polls in Kasaragod

KANHANGAD: The fishing community of Ajanur coastal area near Kanhangad has threatened to boycott the Lok Sabha election to protest against the snail’s pace progress of Ajanur Fishing Harbour. The fisherfolk said they are behind the government to build a harbour for the past 12 years. “There is absolutely no political will (to build the harbour). That is why we have decided to boycott the election,” K Rajan, convenor of Ajanur-Chittari Fishing Harbour Action Committee, which was formed 12 years ago, told Express.

The lack of a fishing harbour keeps around 1,000 families in utter poverty, said Bindu Kunjikrishnan, 44, a member of Ajanur Kadapuram Fishermen Cooperative Society. “The choppy waves prevent our men from going to sea almost throughout the year. They are able to go to sea only for around two months in a year when the sea is calm. And our women are forced to travel a long distance to get fish to sell,” she said. The last time the fishermen of Ajanur hit the sea was in November.

On Thursday evening, a small group of men and women gathered near the office of Ajanur Kadapuram Fishermen Cooperative Society to discuss the mode of protest. They belong to a group called Theeradesha Thanal Kutaimma, a collective of fisherfolks started two years ago to provide financial support to poor patients of the community. “Now, we have joined the struggle for the fishing harbour,” said Sumesh AP, 35. The group has 50 members and 500 supporters.

Rajan said the then Chief Minister Oommen Chandy initiated the project and commissioned a study by the Pune-based Central Water and Power Research Station (CWPRS). The study was completed in 2016 and the report submitted to the government. “When the LDF came to power, Revenue Minister E Chandrasekharan took some interest in the project. But after 2017, there is no movement,” he said. He said he had taken up the matter with Fisheries Minister J Mercykutty Amma. “When I met her two years ago, she said Ajanur harbour was top of the government’s priority. Today, she may not even remember Ajanur,” he said.

June to September is the windfall season. But fishermen from Ajanur stand as spectators as fishing boats from the southern districts make a killing off their coast. “The sea will be rough and we cannot take our boats inside. We helplessly watch as they take away our catch,” said Sumesh. The fishermen are also hurt by the tightening of kerosene ration.

In a letter to Rajan, the Department of Fishing Harbour said the CWPRS report-2016 did not take into account the change of course of Chittari River at the estuary. “We have asked CWPRS for a new report taking into account the change in course of the river. We are waiting for it,” said the reply sent to Rajan in the first week of April.