Kerala: Days ahead of Lok Sabha elections, Sabarimala outfit holds 'namajapa' protest

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Determined to take up the Sabarimala issue, the Sabarimala Karma Samithi(SKS) made it amply clear that it would raise the issue during the elections. Staging a protest in front of the Secretariat on Saturday, the Samithi said the devotees will vote for those who protect their beliefs. Swami Chidanandapuri, one of the patrons of Sabarimala Karma Samithi, the outfit that led the Sabarimala agitation said, the Samithi is not bound by the Election Commission directive to not raise Sabarimala issue.

ALSO READ| Despite censure, BJP raises Sabarimala pitch in Kerala

“We will remind the people of the damage the government tried to do to our beliefs. This namajapa yajnam is to remind people of Sabarimala. The government had insulted the devotees with the report they gave to the Supreme court. The blow they dealt to the devotees will reflect in the election results. Everyone has a right to vote for those who are protecting their beliefs,” he said, addressing the dharna and namajapa yajnam outside the secretariat on Saturday.

He urged the devotees to not forget the ‘barbaric acts’ of the government. The dharna was held protesting the alleged mass imposition of cases against the members of Sabarimal Karma Samithi in connection with the Sabarimala agitation.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

The government sees devotees as machines that casts vote, alleged Hindu Aikya Vedi Kerala state president KP Sasikala.Former DGP TP Senkumar, who is also the national vice president of Sabarimala Action Council was also present in the meeting. He said the police should act according to the IPC and not implement the law of CM Pinarayi Vijayan. Don’t try to scare anyone by registering false cases,” he said.

Meanwhile, CEO Teeka Ram Meena said, “Any organisation based on religion, caste or community should not indulge in furthering the interests of a political party. They should keep away from it. If they are using the garb of a cultural organisation and talking politics, they are just fooling the people. I have requested the police to give me a report on what was said and will take appropriate action.”

Now, BJP lodges complaint against Teeka Ram Meena

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The BJP filed a complaint against the state’s Chief Electoral Officer Teeka Ram Meena, with the Election Commission on Saturday, alleging that he violated the Model Code of Conduct. The complaint was made by BJP district president S Suresh, after posters with the CEO’s picture, were found on walls and electric posts. But Meena said, “There is no Section in the MCC which says otherwise. The posters are meant to create poll awareness. There are many posters with various icons, conveying the message to the public. Somebody should ask them by which section are they alleging a violation of the code of conduct.”