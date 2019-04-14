Congress, Left will pay dearly for deceiving people on Sabarimala: Rajnath Singh in Kerala

Sana Shakil By

KOLLAM/KOTTAYAM/PALAKKAD: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday promised to curb political violence in Kerala by providing security for all political leaders including those from CPM and Congress. At public meetings in Kollam, Kotayyam and Palakkad constituencies of Kerala, the senior BJP leader blamed the LDF for the political violence and said BJP will ensure security of not just its party leaders but also leaders of Congress and CPM.

Police statistics show that there have been as many as 172 political murders in the state. A day after talking about strengthening the sedition law, Singh clarified on Saturday that his party will leave no measure to ensure that people who misuse the law are punished Singh attacked CPM for not doing anything to curb political violence in the state.

He said, “The Left ruled Tripura for 25 years and then the people chose us. Like Tripura, Kerala has a history of political violence. That political violence should come to an end and if you elect the BJP we will stop this. No one will dare to touch political workers.”

Singh added, “We will ensure security of not just our workers but of Congress and CPM workers too. Addressing a gathering at Kollam, Singh touched upon Sabaraimala issue.He said traditions and faith must be respected and BJP will always do so. He slammed the Congress and the Left for deceiving people on the issue and said both will pay dearly for it.

Singh blamed the ruling party of the state for the Kerala floods which claimed around 500 lives. Terming the floods a man-made disaster, Singh said, “Kerala floods were not a natural disaster but a man- made disaster. . Now, who is to be blamed for this, the Kerala government must answer,” he said. ‘Be it development, releasing of funds or crisis management, we stood with the state. We also picked a minister and an MP from Kerala,” he said In Kottayam, Singh said the BJP understands the seriousness of the issues faced by fishers and this is why a separate Fisheries Ministry was formed.

‘CM should clarify who is responsible for flood havoc’

KOTTAYAM: Taking a dig at the LDF Government, Rajnath Singh has urged the Chief Minister to explain who was responsible for the 2018 mid-August flood. At an election-related public meeting of NDA candidate PC Thomas in Kottayam on Saturday, Singh said the Chief Minister was bound to give an explanation to the people in the wake of the amicus curiae report, which clearly described the flood was a man-made disaster. “If elected, Thomas will be a senior parliament member and as a former union minister, he will be given a better position in the government,” he said.

