Home States Kerala

AAP suspends C R Neelakandan for supporting UDF

Neelakandan said he had followed the policy of national leadership to ensure the defeat of the NDA candidates.

Published: 21st April 2019 04:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2019 06:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Aam Admi Party (AAP) on Saturday suspended its state convenor C R Neelakandan from the primary membership of the party for announcing support to the UDF candidates in Kerala without consulting the national leadership. The decision was taken by the central leadership of the AAP.

Confirming the action against him, C R Neelakandan said the decision to support the UDF was taken in consultation with the party workers after convening a meeting. The central leadership had issued a direction to support either the LDF or the UDF considering the winnability factor and ensuring the defeat of NDA candidates.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

He said that the party announced support to 11 UDF candidates considering the suggestions put forth by the respective district committees.  “The central leadership appointed me as the state convenor. Now they have asked me to step down and I have no issue with the decision,” he said.

Neelakandan said he had followed the policy of national leadership to ensure the defeat of the NDA candidates. The central leadership had earlier issued a show cause notice to him.

In his reply, Neelakandan stated: “In many constituencies the triangular fight is very close. Even a few thousands of votes may influence the verdict. Especially in the context of the Sabarimala temple issue BJP is expecting huge support and hence in order to ensure their defeat we have to be careful in selecting the candidates whom we need to support. This needs a collective effort and a public declaration regarding our stand.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Aam Admi Party C R Neelakandan Lok Sabha Elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LS Polls 2019: Colourful close to open campaign in Kerala; LDF, UDF and BJP come together
Imran Tahir celebrates a wicket with CSK teammates. (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2019: Who will reach the playoffs this season?
Gallery
The 15-man squad was largely as predicted by most pundits, with 36-year-old batsman Amla's form the biggest talking point ahead of the announcement. (Photos | AP, AFP)
ICC World Cup squads: Can Faf du Plessis' experienced men undo South Africa's 'chokers' tag? 
An elderly woman is helped near St. Anthony's Shrine after a blast in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (Photo | AP)
Multiple blasts kill over 200 in Sri Lankan churches, hotels
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp