AAP suspends C R Neelakandan for supporting UDF

KOCHI: The Aam Admi Party (AAP) on Saturday suspended its state convenor C R Neelakandan from the primary membership of the party for announcing support to the UDF candidates in Kerala without consulting the national leadership. The decision was taken by the central leadership of the AAP.

Confirming the action against him, C R Neelakandan said the decision to support the UDF was taken in consultation with the party workers after convening a meeting. The central leadership had issued a direction to support either the LDF or the UDF considering the winnability factor and ensuring the defeat of NDA candidates.

He said that the party announced support to 11 UDF candidates considering the suggestions put forth by the respective district committees. “The central leadership appointed me as the state convenor. Now they have asked me to step down and I have no issue with the decision,” he said.

Neelakandan said he had followed the policy of national leadership to ensure the defeat of the NDA candidates. The central leadership had earlier issued a show cause notice to him.

In his reply, Neelakandan stated: “In many constituencies the triangular fight is very close. Even a few thousands of votes may influence the verdict. Especially in the context of the Sabarimala temple issue BJP is expecting huge support and hence in order to ensure their defeat we have to be careful in selecting the candidates whom we need to support. This needs a collective effort and a public declaration regarding our stand.”