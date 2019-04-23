Kerala: UDF alleges BJP's Lotus lighting up when voted for Congress, EVM replaced

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even after the repeated assurance of the Election Commission's claims that Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) cannot be tampered with, the UDF workers alleged that whenever someone voted for the hand symbol of Congress candidate, LED lamp of BJP's lotus symbol flashed at the booth no 151 set up at the Madhava Vilasam School, near Chowara, in Kovalam. The UDF workers alleged that the malfunction of the EVM came to notice after 76 persons polled the votes and they have forcibly stopped the polling process in the booth.

However, district election officer and district collector K Vasuki has termed the allegation as baseless after holding an inspection of the EVM machine. Technically, it is not possible and the officials have inspected the machine and made ensure that the EVM has not developed any such complaint. Nonetheless, soon after the inspection, the officials replaced the machine with new one and restarted polling.