Love-driven killer hug? Suicide bomber kills woman in Kerala

KOZHIKODE: Perhaps in the first such suicide attack, a man walked into his alleged lover’s house with a country-made bomb fastened to his body and detonated it while hugging her, killing both in the blast.

The incident occurred at Naykkatti near Sultan Bathery in Wayanad on Friday afternoon. The deceased are Benny, 45, from Moolankavu and Amala, 38, wife of Ilavana Nasar of Naykatti.

The blast occurred on the verandah of Nasar’s house around 1.30 pm when he was out for Friday prayers.

The police said the deceased were allegedly having an extra-marital affair. Amala’s three-year-old daughter, who was present on the house premises, escaped unhurt. The couple’s two elder daughters, aged 17 and 16, were at their native place Muttil in Wayanad, during the incident.

Nasar and Amala were running an Akshaya Centre and Benny a furniture shop, both at Naykatti.

Benny, whose house is around 4 km away from that of the victim, was also married. The pair reportedly were family friends and knew each other for nearly eight years.

Sultan Bathery police, who said the duo was having an affair, registered a case on Friday and began an investigation.

“The house is completely under police protection. Forensic authorities will examine the place on Saturday,” said an officer at the Sultan Bathery police station.