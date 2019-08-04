Train mows down wild tusker at Walayar

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: A wild tusker was killed near the Puthupathy railway gate at Walayar after it was hit by the Thiruvananthapuram-Chennai Express on Friday night.

This is the third elephant to be killed since January 2018. The jumbo was hit while the Chennai-bound train was moving on the B line. The line runs through the Walayar forests and many elephants have been killed in the sector in similar fashion.The post-mortem of the 18 to 20-year-old elephant is on, said Walayar forest range officer Giljith. The continuing rain has delayed the process, he added.