Final rites of K M Basheer held at Perambra 

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The final rites of K M Basheer, Thiruvananthapuram bureau chief of Siraj daily, was held at Cheruvannur in Perambra on Sunday.

People from various walks of life reached his residence and the mosque to pay their last respects to the journalist, who was known for his remarkable reports on assembly-related stories.

His brother Abdurahiman, talking to media persons at his residence, said, “Right from the first phase of investigation, officials have been trying to save the IAS officer instead of investigating the case properly. However, the timely intervention of the media fraternity in Thiruvananthapuram stopped their attempt to overturn the case to a great extend. But we still have doubts regarding the investigation”. Meanwhile, Lulu Group chairman

Yusuffali M A announced a financial aid of Rs 10 lakh to Basheer’s family. In his message, Yusuffali said the state has lost a young journalist who always upheld values.