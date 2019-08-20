Home States Kerala

CMDRF: KSEB chief refutes fund diversion charges

Says technical reasons led to delay in transferring staff’s donations

Published: 20th August 2019 05:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2019 05:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala State Electricity Board has come under the scanner following allegations of fund diversion that cropped up after KSEB delayed depositing the Rs 132 crore collected from its employees as salary challenge to the CMDRF. 

Refuting the allegations, KSEB chairman N S Pillai said that the delay in transferring employees’ contributions to the CMDRF after the 2018 floods, was due to the delay in collecting funds from the employees. He said that the board wanted to make one single payment to CMDRF.  

“Immediately after the disaster struck, KSEB paid `50 crore to CMDRF with employees contribution amounting to 10.27 crore, pensioners 2.50 crore and remaining from the board’s coffers,” he told Express.
Power minister M M Mani had called upon the employees of the board to donate one month’s salary to CMDRF and most of the employees had responded to this call even before the salary challenge was called upon by the government.

“Several employees, including myself, opted for instalment payment of one month’s salary, some opted to pay it in 10 instalments. We collected Rs 132.46 crore. I had informed our minister and Chief Minister the payment will be done soon. By August 16, the papers were all cleared for payment and the cheque is ready,” he said. 

Some had criticised KSEB that it had delayed depositing the salary challenge fund due to financial crisis. 
The Kerala Water Authority owes KSEB Rs 1,500 crore in power tariff charges. Several such disparate payment delays have pushed KSEB to financial crisis. Meanwhile, a high-level meeting attended by Power minister M M Mani on Monday unanimously decided to pay one day’s salary of the employees to the CMDRF for this year’s flood relief.

Min to hand over cheque to CM on Tuesday
T’Puram: Under fire KSEB will finally deposit the salary challenge collection amount. Power minister M M Mani will hand over the cheque of Rs 132 crore to the Chief Minister on Tuesday.

“The money will be handed over to the Chief Minister at 3 pm on Tuesday in two cheques which includes the money contributed by the employees and pensioners,” N S Pillai told Express.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
KSEB CMDRF Kerala floods
India Matters
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo | AP)
Pakistan to approach ICJ over Kashmir, says Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi
File photo of Hyderabad University.
Six University of Hyderabad students detained for screening 'Raam Ke Naam' documentary on campus
The Indian Parliament building (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Secretariat bans use of plastics in parliament complex 
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
US President Donald Trump​ becomes grandfather for 10th time

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The alleged smugglers were carrying 3.5 lakh Saudi Riyals (Rs 74.37 lakh) each by concealing them in false bottoms created in sweet boxes and biscuit boxes. (Photo by special arrangement)
Foreign currency worth Rs 1.48 crore concealed in sweet boxes seized at Hyderabad airport
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
Delhi Rains: River Yamuna crosses danger mark as water level further rises
Gallery
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
IN PICS: Delhi on high alert as Yamuna water level continues to rise, Ganges in full spate
Paul Pogba pulled his jersey over his face when the final whistle sounded, his latest spot-kick failure costing Manchester United two points and casting doubt over the wisdom of the team rotating its penalty-takers. (Photo | AP)
Premier League: Pogba misses penalty as Wolves deny Manchester United victory
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp