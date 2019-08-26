Home States Kerala

B M Kutty was a true Communist, says brother Mohammed

 The news of the demise of Biyyathhil Mohiuddin Kutty, 90, popularly known as B M Kutty, a Kerala-born Pakistan politician, put his relatives in Tirur in a state of sadness on Sunday.

Published: 26th August 2019 02:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2019 02:30 AM   |  A+A-

Mohammed Kutty reading the autobiography of B M Kutty at his residence in Tirur

By Vishnuprasad K P
Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: The news of the demise of Biyyathhil Mohiuddin Kutty, 90, popularly known as B M Kutty, a Kerala-born Pakistan politician, put his relatives in Tirur in a state of sadness on Sunday. After receiving confirmation of the death from Karachi in the early morning, the relatives gathered at the residence of Mohammed Kutty, 70, the younger brother of B M Kutty. 

They spent the day mostly in silence, mourning, reading the autobiography of B M Kutty and glancing through some of his old pictures. Sometimes, they were seen answering questions about B M Kutty to media persons and other people reaching them over phone from various parts of the country. 

B M Kutty with wife Brigees 
Mohiuddin | file picture

They could not go to Pakistan to pay homage as the cremation was arranged soon after the death. As part of paying last respects, the family members donated groceries to the poor people in the area and conduced religious prayers in the evening. Mohammed, who spent most of the day reading B M Kutty’ autobiography, says he was a true Communist till his death. 

“My brother was a true Communist as he was always worried about the problems of common people. Even after his long career as a politician and diplomat, he did not earn much for himself and his family. He was living in a rented house till 2010. Whenever he came to Kerala, I had to help him meet the expenses of his stay here,” he says. 

B M Kutty migrated to Pakistan in 1947 when he was 19. Mohammed was born in 1949. Like Mohammed, B M Kutty was unfamiliar to most of his family members here. “He went to Pakistan two years before I was born. I did not get a chance to see him for several years. Though we really wanted to see him and spend time with him, we were unable to do it till 2002. He rarely visited Kerala till that time. After that, he began visiting the residence in Tirur once in two years. We were really happy to spend time with him as he was an inspiration to everyone in the family,” he adds.

Mohammed says B M Kutty fell ill in 2017. “A stroke left him with one side paralysed. Later, he flew into Kerala and received treatment from a private ayurveda hospital in Palakkad. He went back to Pakistan with great improvement,” says Mohammed. 

His family members wanted BMK to stay in Tirur for better treatment, but it was B M Kutty’s decision to go back to Pakistan. “He said ‘I don’t want to change the nationality in the last days of life. I will die as a Pakistani who always wanted a great relationship with India’,” Mohammed remembers. 
B M Kutty is survived by son Jawaid Mohiuddin, and daughters Roobi Mohiuddin and Shazia Mohiuddin. His wife, Brigees Mohiuddin, had died earlier.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Biyyathhil Mohiuddin Kutty B M Kutty Communist
India Matters
Sabarinathan being recognized
With one hand tied up, youngster from TN's Nagapattinam swims 10 km in sea
India's second moon mission Chandrayaan-2 lifts off onboard GSLV Mk III-M1 launch vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Center at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh, July 22 2019. (Photo | ISRO)
ISRO quiz top scorers to watch Chandrayaan-2 landing with PM Modi
The villagers were so happy to see the DM that they carried him on a palanquin. (Photo| EPS)
Mizoram locals see a DM in their village for first time, give him a palanquin ride
Representational image (Photo | EPS)
International Dog Day: Five times we failed our strays

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Software developer Mantena Lakshmi Narayana Raju took up organic farming as a profession in Buddham village of Bapatla Mandal in Guntur district | Express
TNIE Explores: This techie from Guntur ditched his US job for farming
Mortal remains of Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley being taken to BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Sunday. | (Arun Kumar | EPS)
Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders across political spectrum bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Gallery
Former finance minister Arun Jaitley was cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi with full State honours on 25 August 2019 in the presence of relatives, top leaders from across the political spectrum and scores of his admirers and party workers. We trace his final journey through photographs. Seen here are Baba Ramdev, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Venkaiah Naidu with Jaitley's kin. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
IN PICTURES | Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders bridge political divide to bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Union Law Minister Arun Jaitley with General Secretary Pramod Mahajan and Uma Bharati along with other Union Ministers during the State Election Managing Committe Meeting. (Photo| PTI)
Arun Jaitley: A walk down the memory lane
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp