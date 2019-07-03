Fishing boat operators to launch stir seeking action against foreign trawlers

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The state executive committee of All Kerala Fishing Boat Operators Association, which met in Kochi on Tuesday, has decided to launch an agitation demanding stringent action against foreign trawlers transgressing into India’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) and fishing violating international laws.



It also decided to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and convey concerns regarding destructive fishing practices followed by foreign vessels. “The meeting decided to conduct three regional conventions in the state during the next two weeks and organise a state general body meeting in Kochi on July 18 to finalise the future course of action. A national meeting will be held in Kochi by the end of the month to launch the agitation,” said general secretary Joseph Xavier Kalapurackal.

The National Fish Workers Forum also decided to launch a national-level agitation against the intrusion of foreign fishing vessels. “We have submitted a memorandum to Union Minister for Shipping Mansukh Lal Mandaviya demanding steps to initiate stringent action against foreign vessels fishing in India’s territorial waters. So far the authorities have refused to accept our complaints in this regard terming it as baseless. Now, we have solid proof. The intrusion of foreign vessels has adversely affected both the traditional fishermen and the mechanised boats,” said general secretary T Peter.

However, scientist and former vice-chancellor of Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (KUFOS) B Madhusoodana Kurup, said incidents of foreign vessels fishing in Indian waters during the trawl ban period were rare in recent history. “India has a very dynamic satellite surveillance system that helps detect vessels transgressing into Indian waters within hours. Our Navy and Coast Guard have been keeping constant vigil along the EEZ,” he said.