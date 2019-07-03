Home States Kerala

Fishing boat operators to launch stir seeking action against foreign trawlers

The intrusion of foreign vessels has adversely affected both the traditional fishermen and the mechanised boats,” said general secretary T Peter.

Published: 03rd July 2019 05:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2019 05:39 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The state executive committee of All Kerala Fishing Boat Operators Association, which met in Kochi on Tuesday, has decided to launch an agitation demanding stringent action against foreign trawlers transgressing into India’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) and fishing violating international laws.

It also decided to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and convey concerns regarding destructive fishing practices followed by foreign vessels. “The meeting decided to conduct three regional conventions in the state during the next two weeks and organise a state general body meeting in Kochi on July 18 to finalise the future course of action. A national meeting will be held in Kochi by the end of the month to launch the agitation,” said general secretary Joseph Xavier Kalapurackal.

The National Fish Workers Forum also decided to launch a national-level agitation against the intrusion of foreign fishing vessels. “We have submitted a memorandum to Union Minister for Shipping Mansukh Lal Mandaviya demanding steps to initiate stringent action against foreign vessels fishing in India’s territorial waters. So far the authorities have refused to accept our complaints in this regard terming it as baseless. Now, we have solid proof. The intrusion of foreign vessels has adversely affected both the traditional fishermen and the mechanised boats,” said general secretary T Peter.

However, scientist and former vice-chancellor of Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (KUFOS) B Madhusoodana Kurup, said incidents of foreign vessels fishing in Indian waters during the trawl ban period were rare in recent history. “India has a very dynamic satellite surveillance system that helps detect vessels transgressing into Indian waters within hours. Our Navy and Coast Guard have been keeping constant vigil along the EEZ,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni bats during the Cricket World Cup match between India and England in Birmingham. (Photo | AP)
Why is MS Dhoni struggling at World Cup 2019?
Gallery
A car moves through a waterlogged street following heavy rains in following heavy rains in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Chaos reigns in Mumbai as rain brings Maximum City to a halt
Kollywood is a very buzzing film industry with every passing week seeing the release of atleast 3 movies. Despite the huge number of releases, very few actually managed to succeed at the box office turning out to be a success for the team involved. Here i
Ajith's 'Viswasam' to Vijay Kumar's 'Uriyadi 2': Here are the top 12 Tamil films of 2019 till June  
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp