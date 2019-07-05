Korean fish to stir taste buds of Keralites

Ajay Kanth By

Express News Service

KOCHI: After sardines from Oman and baza from Indonesia and Vietnam, it’s time for seer fish from Korea to stir the taste buds of Keralites. Korea has joined the countries that make it rich in state after local supply of fish went dry following the 52-day trawling ban which started on June 9.

Curiously, it’s not importers but the exporters from the state that are bringing in fish from these countries to cash in on the supply shortage.

“A couple of fish exporters have been bringing in sardine, mackerel and baza for local consumption. But this is for the first time that seer fish from Korea is being imported,” said Seafood Exporters Association of India (SEAI) Kerala president Alex K Ninan.

‘First time importing seer fish from Korea’

Sea Food Exporters Association of India (SEAI) Kerala president Alex K Ninan said usually, exporters import fish for making value-added products for the export market. But now importers are trying to cash in on the rising prices of sardine and seer fish which have touched Rs 350 and Rs 1,300 per kg, respectively, in the last couple of days.

“This is for the first time that we are importing seer fish from Korea. A box containing five pieces are priced at Rs 165. The fish is supplied by a Korean company that catches, processes and packs the fish aboard the ship,” said Jinoy K of Jis International Exports Pvt Ltd. Export Inspection Agency Kochi deputy director Jayapalan said Food Safety and Standards Authority of India is checking the quality of the fish imported and only after a thorough check will the consignments be allowed to be sold in the local markets.