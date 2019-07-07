Probe into Nechoor cemetery vandalism

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The tussle between the Jacobite and Orthodox factions has turned murkier with the Piravom police registering an FIR against unidentified persons for vandalising tombstones at the cemetery of Nechoor St Thomas Church on Saturday.

Piravom police registered a case under section 427 of the IPC (Mischief causing damage). According to the police, the accused are still to be identified. The police officials said that the incident happened on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. At least four tombs were vandalised. Some of the stone plates have also gone missing from the cemetery.

Meanwhile, both the Jacobite and Orthodox factions claimed that it was cemeteries of members of their respective factions that got damaged.

“It is not a major issue. From what I know, some tombs belonging to our members and some belonging to theirs have been damaged,” said Fr Johns Abraham Konnan, official spokesperson of the Orthodox Church.



Meanwhile, priest trustee of the Jacobite faction Fr Sleeba Paul Vattavelil said that it was the cemetery of the members of the Jacobite faction that were damaged. “It was an act of provocation from the Orthodox faction. It is a totally disrespectful act,” said Fr Sleeba.