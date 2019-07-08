Home States Kerala

Power tariff hiked by 6.8 per cent for domestic consumers in Kerala

The hike, which will come into effect from July 8, is for a period of three years from 2019 to 2022. For the domestic sector, the hike is 40 paise per unit. 

Published: 08th July 2019

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Power consumers in the state will have to shell out more now as the Kerala State Electricity Regulatory Commission announced 6.8 per cent hike in power tariff. The hike, which will come into effect from today (July 8), is for a period of three years from 2019 to 2022. For the domestic sector, the hike is 40 paise per unit. 

As per the announcement, those who have a monthly consumption of 50 units will have to pay Rs 5 more. Beyond that, for every unit, there is an increase of Rs 30 paise. 

Meanwhile, it has been clarified that those belonging to BPL category and consumers with monthly consumption of 40 units have been exempted from the hike. 

Through the tariff hike KSEB eyes an additional revenue of Rs 902 crore.

