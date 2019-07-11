Proclamation rally flagged off

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Brahmana Sabha state president Karimpuzha Raman inaugurated the proclamation rally in south Kerala ahead of the three-day global meet of the Sabha in Kochi starting on July 19. He inaugurated the rally by handing over the flag to rally captain D Moorthy at Sreekrishnapuram Agraharam, Neyyattinkara.

Raman said the sabha would strive towards the uplift of the economic and socially disadvantaged members of the community. Kerala Brahmana Sabha district president H Ganesh and office-bearers Krishnamoorthy, Suresh and others were attended the function.