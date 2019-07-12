To boost Rebuild Kerala initiative, state to host global devpt conclave

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: To further accelerate the ongoing Rebuild Kerala initiative, the government is coming up with a major gathering of national and international funding agencies. The international conclave - Development Partners conclave - will be held here on July 15 to discuss various aspects of funding and technological assistance for the state’s rebuilding efforts.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told reporters here on Thursday several global financial and development agencies, including the World Bank, Asian Development Bank, German development bank KfW, Japan International Cooperation Agency, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), French development assistance agency AFD and other internationally reputed organisations, will attend the conclave. In the lead-up to the conclave, a high-powered team led by Additional Chief Secretary (Water Resources) had met a delegation led by World Bank’s India head in the state capital. The proposals which the state intend to take forward at the conclave, including the support for the state’s rebuilding efforts, were discussed at meeting.

Pinarayi said the state’s basic infrastructure requirements will be presented at the conclave, besides garnering technical and financial support required for the same. Sector-wise discussions will take place with the participating international agencies.

Rebuild Kerala Initiative will move ahead on the basis of the following -- full-time disaster risk management, reducing the impact due to the changes in environment and weather, raising the defence and capacity of organisations associated with risk management and climate changes and open data mechanism.

The CM said on the basis of the discussions with World Bank, the latter has agreed to provide loans under the Climate Resilience programme and a decision has been taken to sanction Rs 1,726 crore.

UAE Red Crescent to provide E20 crore aid

T’Puram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said the Red Crescent UAE will provide an assistance of I20 crore for the state for constructing houses for the flood-affected people. The chief minister said he had held discussions with the rulers of the UAE during his visit to that country seeking aid for the rehabilitation of the state post floods, and the UAE Red Crescent had promised assistance for the reconstruction of houses. As part of this, the state government signed a memorandum of understanding with the deputy general secretary of Red Crescent Fahad Abdul Rahman Bin Sulthan. The Red Crescent has promised further assistance. This is only the first level of support, the Chief Minister said.