Home States Kerala

Kerala must woo Chinese tourists, says think tank

Despite this, a full-fledged tourism circuit connecting two ancient countries, which would have benefited the economies of both countries, is yet to be developed.

Published: 13th July 2019 05:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2019 05:23 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purpose (Photo | Facebook/Kerala Tourism)

By Dhinesh Kallungal
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Chinese literature, movies, martial arts and even products have influenced the lives of millions of people in the country, especially in Kerala. Despite this, a full-fledged tourism circuit connecting two ancient countries, which would have benefited the economies of both countries, is yet to be developed.

Recently, the Kerala government started preparing a plan of action to woo Chinese tourists to the God’s Own Country, but it’s yet to take off as the project is awaiting the government nod. The Centre for Public Policy Research (CPPR), a think tank dedicated to in-depth research on current economic, social and political issues, has come up with a research paper which  emphasises the need to open the doors of Kerala to China as the outbound tourists from the most populous country has the potential to change the tourism economy of the state.

Muraleedharan Nair, senior fellow at CPPR and retired Indian diplomat who had served in the Indian missions in China, Singapore and Hong Kong for about 10 years, told Express the state should give priority for tapping the potential of Chinese tourism industry to strengthen the economy of the flood-hit state.

In the research paper, titled ‘A Chinese Solution to Kerala’s Tourism Sector Woes’ and authored by Nair, he said China has been playing a vital role in boosting the tourism economies of many Asian countries.
Chinese are now the largest group of inbound tourists in countries such as Thailand, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Russia, the Maldives, Indonesia, North Korea, the UK and South Africa.

If around 11.7 crore Chinese tourists visited various global destinations in 2015, their number rose to 12.2 crores in 2016 spending over $ 110 billion, an average of $ 900 in each trip. These figures rose to about 12.9 crore travellers in 2017, marking a 5.7 per cent growth and $ 115.3 billion in spending. However, the country received only about 2.5 lakh of them and among them only a meagre 6,000 opted to visit Kerala in 2016.

The power of 1%
If Kerala succeeds in luring a mere one per cent of Chinese tourists visiting foreign countries, the difficulties the state faces in terms of poor footfall of foreign tourists can be resolved

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chinese tourists Kerala Kerala Tourism
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kiran Mazumdar Shaw (Photo | EPS)
In Conversation | Kiran Mazumdar Shaw on APJ Abdul Kalam, healthcare, politics and more
Samsung M40
OH MY GIZMO | Is Samsung M40 the best phone under Rs 20000?
Gallery
chandrayaan_2_gfx-1
All you need to know about Chandrayaan-2
In an effort to boost online transactions, State Bank of India (SBI) has announced that it will waive off The Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) and National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) charges for internet, mobile banking customers and YONO app us
Are you an SBI account holder? Here's good news for you!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp