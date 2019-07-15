Home States Kerala

Kozhikode man enters Golden Book of World Records for operating 'longest running broadcast on amateur radio'

Sanil Deep has been broadcasting the programme on amateur radio as NET controller, with the individual call sign VU3 SIO, for more than 30 years. 

Published: 15th July 2019 05:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2019 12:03 PM   |  A+A-

M Sanil Deep

M Sanil Deep

By Express News Service

KOCHI: M Sanil Deep, a retired bank officer from Kozhikode, has entered the Golden Book of World Records for operating ‘longest running broadcast BC-DX NET on amateur radio’.

Sanil Deep has been broadcasting the programme on amateur radio as NET controller, with the individual call sign VU3 SIO, for more than 30 years. 

The programme, which started on November 27, 1988, is broadcasted every Sunday from 8.30 am to 9.15 am and disseminates information regarding the timing, frequency, language and programme details of radio stations across the globe. 

M Sanil Deep

Sanil developed his love for ham radios at a young age. “I started listening to the radio in 1974-75 and soon found a thrill in exploring new radio stations. I liked listening to English music, weather reports, news and other information from different countries,” said Sanil. 

It was in 1988 that Sanil along with his friends Shanmugha Sundaram, Jose Jacob, Victor Gonnetilaka and Kolliyot Anil started the HAM network.

It was taken over by Sanil in 1990 after he got the Indian licence to operate the ham radio. 

Sanil has so far connected with radio stations in around 200 countries using the ham radio set up at his residence. In 2011, he also received the American ham radio licence. 

Sanil also entered into the ‘India Book of Records’ and ‘Asia Book of Records’ in 2018. He has received the ‘DX Century Club Award’ instituted by the American Radio Relay League (ARRL) in 1998 for communicating with radio stations in more than100 countries, 'Millennial Award' and 'Diamond DXCCAward' instituted by ARRL in 2000 and 2013 respectively.

 He says for him ham radio is both a hobby and a service.

“I like communicating with people all over the world. At the same time, ham radio can be of great help in times of disaster and other emergencies.”

The radio operator, who retired as a senior manager from the regional office of Kerala Gramin Bank in January this year, resides at Kannanchery near Kallayi with his wife Akhila and their son Sharoon S Deep.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kozhikode Kochi Golden Book of World Records
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Chandrayaan-2: What's behind the moon mission delay
Ritu Karidhal. (Youtube screengrab)
From Lucknow to the moon: How Ritu Karidhal took on the Chandrayaan-2 challenge
Gallery
Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi, who only played five games in the tournament, is the surprise name in the all-pacer list. Check full stats here (Photo | Agencies)
ICC World Cup 2019 top wicket-takers: Young guns Archer, Bumrah and Afridi find place in Mitchell Starc-led list
For nearly five tight, tense and terrific hours, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer traded the lead, playing on and on and on until an unprecedented fifth-set tiebreaker was required to settle their memorable Wimbledon final. (Photo | AP)
Wimbledon 2019: Novak Djokovic eats grass after defeating Roger Federer to win 16th Grand Slam title
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp