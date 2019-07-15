Kozhikode man enters Golden Book of World Records for operating 'longest running broadcast on amateur radio'

By Express News Service

KOCHI: M Sanil Deep, a retired bank officer from Kozhikode, has entered the Golden Book of World Records for operating ‘longest running broadcast BC-DX NET on amateur radio’.

Sanil Deep has been broadcasting the programme on amateur radio as NET controller, with the individual call sign VU3 SIO, for more than 30 years.

The programme, which started on November 27, 1988, is broadcasted every Sunday from 8.30 am to 9.15 am and disseminates information regarding the timing, frequency, language and programme details of radio stations across the globe.

M Sanil Deep

Sanil developed his love for ham radios at a young age. “I started listening to the radio in 1974-75 and soon found a thrill in exploring new radio stations. I liked listening to English music, weather reports, news and other information from different countries,” said Sanil.

It was in 1988 that Sanil along with his friends Shanmugha Sundaram, Jose Jacob, Victor Gonnetilaka and Kolliyot Anil started the HAM network.

It was taken over by Sanil in 1990 after he got the Indian licence to operate the ham radio.

Sanil has so far connected with radio stations in around 200 countries using the ham radio set up at his residence. In 2011, he also received the American ham radio licence.

Sanil also entered into the ‘India Book of Records’ and ‘Asia Book of Records’ in 2018. He has received the ‘DX Century Club Award’ instituted by the American Radio Relay League (ARRL) in 1998 for communicating with radio stations in more than100 countries, 'Millennial Award' and 'Diamond DXCCAward' instituted by ARRL in 2000 and 2013 respectively.

He says for him ham radio is both a hobby and a service.

“I like communicating with people all over the world. At the same time, ham radio can be of great help in times of disaster and other emergencies.”

The radio operator, who retired as a senior manager from the regional office of Kerala Gramin Bank in January this year, resides at Kannanchery near Kallayi with his wife Akhila and their son Sharoon S Deep.