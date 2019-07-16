Kerala varsity orders probe after answer sheets seized from expelled SFI leader

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The University of Kerala on Monday ordered an inquiry after answer sheets of the varsity were recovered from the house of an expelled SFI leader accused of stabbing a student on University College campus.

The answer sheets were recovered from the house of Sivaranjith, former SFI unit president of the college, during a police raid.

University Vice-Chancellor V P Madhavan Pillai, who chaired a high-level meeting on Monday, termed the development as ‘serious’ and tasked the Controller of Examinations to conduct an inquiry into the incident.

“It is the responsibility of the examination centre (college) to take care of the answer scripts provided to it,” said Pillai. The University has also decided to bring under the lens recent examinations held in University College.

Asked about the recovery of the official seal of the University’s director of physical education from Sivaranjith’s house, the varsity maintained that no seal of its staff had gone missing. This clarification has led to speculation that the seal recovered from the house was fake and could have been misused by the accused.