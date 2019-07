By Express News Service

KASARAGOD: The cause of the deaths of two siblings of Badiadka last week is suspected to be melioidosis, an infectious disease, said health officials. Melioidosis is caused by bacterium called Burkholderia pseudomallei found in soil and water, they said.

It is spread to humans and animals through direct contact with the contaminated source. The death of eight-month-old Sidhrathul Munthaha on July 23 and her elder brother Shinaz,4, on July 24, who were down with fever, had triggered panic.