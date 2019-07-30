Home States Kerala

Vyttila flyover: Experts didn’t give PWD any good remarks

The PWD had earned public wrath after its assistant executive engineer V K Shylamol leaked an inspection report describing the substandard quality of the flyover construction.

Published: 30th July 2019 03:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2019 03:18 AM   |  A+A-

Ongoing work of Vyttila flyover

Ongoing work of Vyttila flyover (File Pic)

By Kiran Narayanan
Express News Service

KOCHI: The Public Works Department (PWD), which apparently had wriggled out of the Vyttila flyover controversy by citing the report of an expert team, found itself in a spot on Monday. The Mar Athanasius College of Engineering team, which had inspected the flyover during the third phase, told Express that its test report was inconclusive and did not authenticate that the flyover construction adhered to quality standards.

The PWD had earned public wrath after its assistant executive engineer V K Shylamol leaked an inspection report describing the substandard quality of the flyover construction. She was suspended on Saturday.

MA College consultancy cell professor-in-charge Binoy Alias M said: “We did the non-destructive test to analyse the quality of work. It’s inconclusive and only indicates the need for further studies. The test result is subjective and we can’t make a conclusion based on it.”

MA College consultancy cell professor-in-charge Binoy Alias M said: “We need to do the destructive test by taking a core piece of the concrete and run a compression test on it.”Public Works Department (National Highways) Chief Engineer Ashok Kumar M said: “As per the rules, an independent third party should be appointed for the study.”

MA College team’s latest statement gives further credibility to Shylamol’s findings, which she had compiled during the second phase of construction. This was handed over to the Vigilance Department on request.

