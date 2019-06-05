Home States Kerala

Tribals of Anakayam: Displaced by landslide, nowhere to go

 Surrounded by thick forest where wild animals roam, 88 members of the tribal Kadar community, including 20 kids, have been living like refugees for the past 15 days.

Published: 05th June 2019 04:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2019 04:31 AM   |  A+A-

Tribals belonging to the Kadar community living in makeshift tents made of plastic sheets and twigs | Albin Mathew

By Manoj Viswanathan
Express News Service

KOCHI: Surrounded by thick forest where wild animals roam, 88 members of the tribal Kadar community, including 20 kids, have been living like refugees for the past 15 days. There’s no electric fencing to ward off wild animals, no roofing to save them from the vagaries of nature. Displaced by landslide and nowhere to go, the 23 tribal families live in tents made of plastic sheets and tree branches on rocky terrain at Anakkayam, near Pokalappara Forest Station under Vazhachal Forest Division. Their luxuries include a few mats, pillows and bed sheets. The women and children sleep inside the tents, while the men rest in the open.

It has been ten months since a massive landslide swept away a huge landmass close to their colony near Sholayar dam. From August 16, 2018, the tribals of Anakkayam colony have been living the life of vagabonds. Initially, they were shifted to the Forest Department quarters at Pokalapara. One month later, they were shifted to the KSEB workers quarters at Peringalkuthu.

A child belonging to the Kadar community. The tribals
have been living in the KSEB quarters for the past
nine months | Albin Mathew 

With just days to go for the onset of monsoon, the taluk authorities asked them to vacate the quarters and return to the colony. However, with memories of the massive landslide still afresh in their minds, the tribals refused to return to Anakkayam colony. With nowhere to go, the tribal families have taken refuge atop a huge rock at Anakkayam. 

“The government wants us to return to the colony. It is a danger zone and living there means inviting death. If it rains for two days continuously, the entire area surrounding the colony will be washed away. How can we live there in peace?” asked Mayilammal, a member of the community.

Meanwhile, a meeting convened by District Collector T V Anupama decided to seek the intervention of the State Disaster Management Authority. “In its report, the Geological Survey of India has said that there is no threat of another landslide in the area. However, experts from Kerala Forest Research Institute who visited the spot said the location is not safe. We want to relocate them before the onset of the monsoon but the tribals have refused to return to the colony. We will inform the government and urge an expert from the SDMA to visit the spot,” she said.

Raman, the Ooru Mooppan (tribal head) of the colony, said Vazhachal DFO S V Vinod has assured to help them out. “The DFO had convened a meeting to discuss our problem and assured to take up the matter with the district collector. We have identified a place. The DFO visited the spot and said he will inform the authorities. He urged us to return to the KSEB quarters till an alternate arrangement is made,” said Raman.

“The tribals have suggested a new location which they feel is ideal to set up a colony. The Forest department is ready to give them land. The Scheduled Tribes Department has to allocate funds to build the houses and provide basic amenities. But it will take at least one year to develop the colony,” said DFO Vinod.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Anakayam Kadar community Tribals

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan
India celebrates Eid, Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends prayers in Bangalore
India are set to lock horns with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (Photo | AP)
Team India look to begin World Cup 2019 with a bang
Gallery
It was a clinical performance from India that leaves the Proteas on the brink | AP
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the brink as India get off to a winning start
Muslims all over the world are celebrating the festival of Eid. IN PHOTO: Muslims offer prayers at the Jama Masjid mosque, Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
Religious fervour grip India on Eid
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp