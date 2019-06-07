Home States Kerala

Monsoon onset over Kerala within 48 hrs

The southwest monsoon is very likely to set in over Kerala during the next 48 hours, Indian Meteorological Department has said in its special weather bulletin.

Published: 07th June 2019 03:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2019 03:17 AM   |  A+A-

North East monsoon. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath/EPS)

(Photo | Ashwin Prasath/EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The southwest monsoon is very likely to set in over Kerala during the next 48 hours, Indian Meteorological Department has said in its special weather bulletin. The east ­west shear zone now runs roughly along Lat. 8°N between 3.1 & 3.6 km above the mean sea level across Lakshadweep-Maldives-Comorin area. It is very likely to shift northwards gradually.

In addition, an offshore trough is very likely to develop around Saturday, off Maharashtra coast to Kerala coast. In association with these favourable conditions, the southwest monsoon is very likely to set in over Kerala during the next 48 hours, the bulletin said. 

Further, a low-pressure area is very likely to form over the southeast and the adjoining east central Arabian Sea off Kerala­ Karnataka coast around Sunday. It is likely to move north-­ northwestwards and intensify gradually. Squally weather with wind speeds of 35-45 kmph is likely to prevail over southwest Arabian Sea, the east-central Arabian sea off the Karnataka-Goa coasts, adjoining Maldives-Comorin area and along and off the Kerala coast and east-central & adjoining south-east Arabian sea till June 10 and fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas. Kerala State Disaster Management Authority has urged caution as the IMD weather models forecast rains ranging from 115 to 2014.5 mm in districts of Kollam, Alappuzha on June 9, 10 and in Ernakulam on June 10.

Yellow alert in Thrissur on June 9 and 10
Thrissur: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert in the district on June 9 and 10.  As per the forecast, the district will receive light rain on June 7 and 8 followed by heavy rain on June 9 and 10. According to the district administration, the public should be alert against the consequences of heavy rain as indicated by the yellow alert. The  Meteorological Department, however, said that there was no need to panic as the alert has been issued in view of public safety and for precautionary arrangements to prevent any untoward incidents. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
monsoon Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan
India celebrates Eid, Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends prayers in Bangalore
India are set to lock horns with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (Photo | AP)
Team India look to begin World Cup 2019 with a bang
Gallery
Nathan Coulter-Nile's record-breaking innings laid the platform for Australia's 15-run victory over the West Indies on Thursday as the World Cup holders bounced back from a top-order collapse to make it two successive wins. (Photo | AP)
ICC World Cup: Coulter-Nile, Mitchell Starc help Australia beat a spirited West Indies by 15 runs
It was a clinical performance from India that leaves the Proteas on the brink | AP
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the brink as India get off to a winning start
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp