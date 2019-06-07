Monsoon onset over Kerala within 48 hrs

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The southwest monsoon is very likely to set in over Kerala during the next 48 hours, Indian Meteorological Department has said in its special weather bulletin. The east ­west shear zone now runs roughly along Lat. 8°N between 3.1 & 3.6 km above the mean sea level across Lakshadweep-Maldives-Comorin area. It is very likely to shift northwards gradually.

In addition, an offshore trough is very likely to develop around Saturday, off Maharashtra coast to Kerala coast. In association with these favourable conditions, the southwest monsoon is very likely to set in over Kerala during the next 48 hours, the bulletin said.

Further, a low-pressure area is very likely to form over the southeast and the adjoining east central Arabian Sea off Kerala­ Karnataka coast around Sunday. It is likely to move north-­ northwestwards and intensify gradually. Squally weather with wind speeds of 35-45 kmph is likely to prevail over southwest Arabian Sea, the east-central Arabian sea off the Karnataka-Goa coasts, adjoining Maldives-Comorin area and along and off the Kerala coast and east-central & adjoining south-east Arabian sea till June 10 and fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas. Kerala State Disaster Management Authority has urged caution as the IMD weather models forecast rains ranging from 115 to 2014.5 mm in districts of Kollam, Alappuzha on June 9, 10 and in Ernakulam on June 10.

Yellow alert in Thrissur on June 9 and 10

Thrissur: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert in the district on June 9 and 10. As per the forecast, the district will receive light rain on June 7 and 8 followed by heavy rain on June 9 and 10. According to the district administration, the public should be alert against the consequences of heavy rain as indicated by the yellow alert. The Meteorological Department, however, said that there was no need to panic as the alert has been issued in view of public safety and for precautionary arrangements to prevent any untoward incidents.