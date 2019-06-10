‘Cochin airport’s solar project should come up in all stadiums’ 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Praising the solar power project implemented at the Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL), Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said the CIAL model solar project should come up in all sports stadiums in the country.

The Prime Minister, during his stopover visit, held a discussion with CIAL Managing Director V J Kurian and hailed its success of being the world’s first airport fully powered by solar energy, an official release said.

Modi endorsed CIAL’s effort in deploying green energy for operating the airport which won the United Nations’ Champions of the Earth Award in 2018. “CIAL model of solarisation should be an inspiring model for all other high-energy consumers. We have to decipher the possibilities of laying solar panels in possible locations. I suggest that the roof of the galleries of stadiums have to be used for that. Achieving power neutrality for big energy consumers is important for our country,” the release quoted the Prime Minister as saying.

He also instructed CIAL to render its expertise in the massive deployment of solar energy in tune with the International Solar Alliance (ISA), an organisation of 78 countries which was formed by his initiative. As part of ISA’s project, envoys of 40 countries had visited CIAL’s solar power plant last month.