In six months, Kannur airport surges ahead

By Express News Service

KANNUR: Six months after inauguration, Kannur International Airport continues to leap forward as the number of passengers, both international and domestic, have gone beyond the expectations of authorities. The project has already overtaken Kozhikode airport in terms of the number of domestic passengers. Compared to the growth rate of other new airports in the country, the growth of Kannur airport looks impressive and is improving.

The airport was inaugurated on December 9, 2018, and the total number of passengers who flew via Kannur airport was 31,269 during the first month. Of this, 15,260 were international passengers and 16,009 were domestic travellers. In December, apart from the military and training flight movements, 227 flights operated through the airport.

The total number of passengers in January went up to 51,119. The 40 per cent growth rate was unbelievable for authorities.

Gulf services were increased in February and the total number of domestic services increased to 480. The total number of passengers in February was 58,353.

Within three months of starting operations, the total number of passengers who reached the airport was 83,572. “For a new airport, to register such huge progress within three months was extraordinary,” said a senior official of KIAL. In March, the total flight movements were 838. The total number of international passengers was 47,411 and there were 36,458 domestic passengers too.

April witnessed an unbelievable rise in the number of passengers who opted to fly through Kannur airport.

The total number of passengers in April was 1,41,426. Of this 60,336 were international passengers and 81,090 passengers were domestic. The total number of passengers has gone up to 1,47,733 in May with 61,485 international passengers and 86,248 domestic passengers. In May, 956 domestic flights were operated from Kannur and there were 384 international flight movements too.