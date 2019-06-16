Kerala's national highway development to be included in high priority list: Gadkari to Pinarayi

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state’s national highway development will be included in the high priority list, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari told Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The assurance came in a meeting attended by higher officials of the Union Transport Ministry and the NHAI. The cost of developing 600 km is expected to be Rs 44,000. Half of this is to acquire land. One of the major challenges of NH development in the state is the high cost of land acquisition compared to other states. The Union Minister asked whether the state can bear a part of the expense. The Chief Minister said he would reply after consultations in the state.

Gadkari reiterated the Centre’s commitment for NH development in the state. Centre also approved the state’s proposal for waterway development.

The minister asked the state to expedite the project report preparation of 11 roads under the Sagarmala project to connect various ports. The road project to connect Vizhinjam port with the NH-66 should be completed at the earliest, he said.

The meeting decided to speed up the development works of the Kozhikode bypass, development of Thrissur-Wadakkanchery road and waterway development.

Central assistance was sought for establishing the National University of Design in Kollam.