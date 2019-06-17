Home States Kerala

Kerala government set to launch online registry to track organ transplantation

The Kerala Network of Organ Sharing (KNOS), with the assistance of the National Informatics Centre (NIC), will develop the website, which is expected to be launched in four-five months.

By Anuja Susan Varghese
Express News Service

KOCHI: THE state government will soon launch an online registry to streamline the procedures for organ transplantations in Kerala and keep track of them.

While details of transplants being done at government hospitals are available, the Health Department does not have the records of those cases happening at private medical centres. As many as 52 private hospitals in the state have the permission to do transplantation.

“Though we’re on track, the date for its launch is yet to be finalised,” said KNOS convenor Dr Thomas Mathew.

KNOS coordinator Aneesh P V said: “A web-based system, which comprehensively integrates all hospitals, is the most plausible solution to track organ transplantation. We’re planning to conduct the website’s trial run this week.”

Data available with the KNOS at present is that of deceased donors from Government Medical College Hospitals (MCH) at Thiruvananthapuram, Alappuzha, Kottayam and Kozhikode.

An RTI application by activist Raju Vazhakkala revealed no records were available at the Health Department with regard to organ transplantations being undertaken at private hospitals in the state.“Though the government has allowed 52 private hospitals in the state to conduct organ transplantations, it doesn’t have a system to track them. Private hospitals are making the most of the situation and are charging hefty fees from patients,” said Raju.

From January 2010 to December 2018, 134 kidney transplantations and four heart transplantations took place at MCH Kottayam while 432 kidney transplantations took place at MCH Kozhikode.

