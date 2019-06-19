Home States Kerala

Sexual harassment charge against Kodiyeri’s son puts CPM in a spot

Allegation set to snowball into a major political controversy with UDF, BJP taking up the issue

Binoy Kodiyeri

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The sexual harassment charges against CPM state chief Kodiyeri Balakrishnan’s son couldn’t have come at a more inappropriate time for the party and the Left Front in Kerala. Close on the heels of its humiliating defeat in the Lok Sabha polls, the Left is on a struggle to win back its support base. 

The serious allegations against the CPM state secretary’s son could well snowball into a major political controversy. The UDF and the BJP have already taken up the issue. Yuvamorcha state president Prakash Babu demanded that Kodiyeri should break his silence on the issue. The CPM has a responsibility to respond on the issue, he added. 

On the other hand, Congress leader Bindu Krishna has also come out criticising Binoy Kodiyeri. In a Facebook post, she alleged that it was the state government that protected Binoy when an allegation came up against him earlier.  

The Left leaders too are unhappy about the controversy. Earlier, when allegations of financial fraud to the tune of Rs 13 crore surfaced against Binoy, most of the senior leaders chose to play down the issue. The case was later settled out of court. However, this time, considering the nature of the allegations, the issue could become a point of discussion at the party’s leadership. 

“Usually such issues are not discussed at the party level as these are allegations against individuals. The party has nothing to do with these issues. Earlier also, such allegations have come out and he has termed it a blackmailing attempt. If someone raises it, the party will discuss it,” said a senior leader. 

With back-to-back allegations against his children, Kodiyeri will have a lot to explain before his party colleagues. CPM central committee member M V Govindan has come out stating that it’s an individual issue and Kodiyeri cannot be attacked over the same.   

The CPM central leadership has already distanced itself from the allegations stating that it’s for the accused to face the charges and that the party will not protect anyone. It’s a case against an individual. It’s his responsibility to face the case, pointed out CPM Polit Buro member Brinda Karat while speaking to reporters in New Delhi.

Making clear that the party has got nothing to do with the case, Brinda said it’s for the accused to prove whether the allegations are true or not. The party need not protect anyone facing the allegation, she said. 

