Home States Kerala

Parayil Sajan suicide shocks Kerala High Court

The court  asked for an investigation at the government level into the incident.

Published: 22nd June 2019 04:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2019 04:57 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh,EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court, which on Friday expressed shock at the suicide of the foreign-returned businessman in Anthoor, observed it was unfortunate to see an investor being pushed to the brink by the insensitive attitude of the regulatory authorities. The court asked for an investigation at the government level into the incident.

Parayil Sajan, 49, had ended his life on Tuesday after he failed to get the ownership certificate for his `15-crore auditorium and villa project from the Anthoor Municipality in Kannur despite making repeated attempts.

The state needs to be concerned about the signal that would be sent to prospective entrepreneurs who might be interested to invest in the state, observed the court, initiating suo motu proceedings in the case.
The court also said the attitude of the authorities who delay decisions on applications was unpardonable. 

SHORT TAKES

  1. Chief Minister asked officers to avoid red-tapism and to not cause shame to the state
  2. CPM state leadership to discuss the incident on Saturday
  3. Municipal Chairperson P K Shyamala came under fire at CPM area committee meeting 
  4. Four municipal officers were suspended in connection with the case

‘Though the court had come across incidents where people were desperately running from pillar to post to obtain business licences and permits, an incident where a businessman took the extreme step unable to fulfil his dream was unprecedented, it said. 

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Hrishikesh Roy and Justice A K Jayasankaran Nambiar initiated suo motu proceedings in the case based on media reports. 
“There should be an investigation at the government level. What exactly has happened? Was there undue delay in taking a decision on the application by the businessman?” asked the court. “A tragedy has occurred. If the government acts and reacts positively, it can send a positive signal,” the court orally observed.

A final decision on the applications filed by the common man should be taken as early as possible. Silence by the authorities was unbearable. There were several incidents where investors were taken for a ride, said the court. It also asked to examine communication sent by the Anthoor municipality to the NRI businessman.

“Let the truth come out,” said the Bench. Appearing for the state government, State Attorney K V Sohan said this was an unfortunate incident and the government should take appropriate actions. Effective implementation of the single window system would help avoid bottlenecks.

Red-tapism should be avoided, says CM 
Alappuzha: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has come down heavily on government servants in the wake of the suicide of NRI industrialist Sajan Parayil.  “Civil service is for the service of the public. The public fear red tapism and it should be avoided.” He was speaking after inaugurating the Revenue Tower at Haripad near here on Friday.  

Sajan’s wife files plea to take case against trio 
Kannur: E P Beena, wife of Sajan Parayil, has filed a complaint to CM Pinarayi Vijayan, the District Collector and Kannur SP, demanding to take criminal cases against Anthoor Municipal Chairperson P K Shyamala, Municipal secretary M K Gireesh and engineer Kalesh in connection with the suicide of her husband.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala High Court Sajan Parayil suicide
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New-age Kabuliwalas: Afghan fans light up Southampton
Wonder La staff helping the riders stuck in a thrill ride which stopped midwat due to power cut. (Screengrab)
Amusement park adventure goes awry, four injured at Bengaluru's Wonderla
Gallery
Sri Lanka clinched a sensational 20-run win despite a stunning knock from Stokes | AP
Sri Lanka stun England despite Ben Stokes' heroics
Bengali actress and newly-elected MP Nusrat Jahan got married to her businessman beau Nikhil Jain in the picturesque Turkish town of Bodrum, on 19 June 2019. Check out pictures of the lovely bride on her big day! (Photos | Instagram/ Twitter)
Inside newly-elected MP and Bengali actress Nusrat Jahan's dream wedding in Turkey
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp