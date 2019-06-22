Parayil Sajan suicide shocks Kerala High Court

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court, which on Friday expressed shock at the suicide of the foreign-returned businessman in Anthoor, observed it was unfortunate to see an investor being pushed to the brink by the insensitive attitude of the regulatory authorities. The court asked for an investigation at the government level into the incident.

Parayil Sajan, 49, had ended his life on Tuesday after he failed to get the ownership certificate for his `15-crore auditorium and villa project from the Anthoor Municipality in Kannur despite making repeated attempts.

The state needs to be concerned about the signal that would be sent to prospective entrepreneurs who might be interested to invest in the state, observed the court, initiating suo motu proceedings in the case.

The court also said the attitude of the authorities who delay decisions on applications was unpardonable.

‘Though the court had come across incidents where people were desperately running from pillar to post to obtain business licences and permits, an incident where a businessman took the extreme step unable to fulfil his dream was unprecedented, it said.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Hrishikesh Roy and Justice A K Jayasankaran Nambiar initiated suo motu proceedings in the case based on media reports.

“There should be an investigation at the government level. What exactly has happened? Was there undue delay in taking a decision on the application by the businessman?” asked the court. “A tragedy has occurred. If the government acts and reacts positively, it can send a positive signal,” the court orally observed.

A final decision on the applications filed by the common man should be taken as early as possible. Silence by the authorities was unbearable. There were several incidents where investors were taken for a ride, said the court. It also asked to examine communication sent by the Anthoor municipality to the NRI businessman.

“Let the truth come out,” said the Bench. Appearing for the state government, State Attorney K V Sohan said this was an unfortunate incident and the government should take appropriate actions. Effective implementation of the single window system would help avoid bottlenecks.

Red-tapism should be avoided, says CM

Alappuzha: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has come down heavily on government servants in the wake of the suicide of NRI industrialist Sajan Parayil. “Civil service is for the service of the public. The public fear red tapism and it should be avoided.” He was speaking after inaugurating the Revenue Tower at Haripad near here on Friday.

Sajan’s wife files plea to take case against trio

Kannur: E P Beena, wife of Sajan Parayil, has filed a complaint to CM Pinarayi Vijayan, the District Collector and Kannur SP, demanding to take criminal cases against Anthoor Municipal Chairperson P K Shyamala, Municipal secretary M K Gireesh and engineer Kalesh in connection with the suicide of her husband.