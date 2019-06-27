Home States Kerala

Catholic Bishops Council directives on yoga spark debate

Whereas in the Christian community we do practice yoga in a Christian way, in Sun Salutation and while doing some postures, religious chants of other faiths are used.

Published: 27th June 2019 05:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2019 05:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Anuja Susan Varghese
Express News Service

KOCHI: A week after International Day of Yoga, the Kerala Catholic Bishops Council (KCBC) has issued guidelines advising the faithful to be ‘careful’ while practising the age-old practice. It has triggered a debate on whether yoga is a religious-method of exercise and compartmentalising it as a Hindu way or Christian way of practice is diluting the whole affair.

“Be aware that you may be attracted to Hinduism when you practise yoga,” cautions the KCBC. “Chanting prayers of other faiths and meditating on religious icons of other faiths by Christians while practising yoga is undesirable and unacceptable. Consuming food offerings made to idols, assuming that the idols themselves are gods, is against the basic tenets of Christianity,” reads the guideline released by KCBC.
 
“Religious practices that do not accept the fact that Christ is the path to salvation are not acceptable to Christianity. It is Jesus Christ, the Son of God, who sacrificed himself on the Cross, who is the only path to salvation,” it says. 

“In Christianity, prayer is communication with God, rather than with the inner self. In yoga, however, one communicates with oneself and understands the depths of one’s mind. As per Christian faith, humble and unselfish acceptance of God’s will is the paramount facet of prayer. Christians practising yoga must never misunderstand that God can be brought to one’s bidding through meditation,” reads the KCBC guidelines. On the other hand, Sr Infant Tresa, a Catholic nun, who runs a yoga centre at Muvattupuzha, said that yoga is to be practised for peace to one’s soul and body.

“Yoga can be practised in a Christian way also, but we do not usually practise it in a group where all belong to different religions. The age-old practice of yoga practised by sanyasis and priests was meant to impart inner peace to all people, not just those belonging to a particular religion. It should not be compared to any religion,” said Sr Tresa. 

Whereas in the Christian community we do practice yoga in a Christian way, in Sun Salutation and while doing some postures, religious chants of other faiths are used. Even the ‘Om’ mantra chanting at the time of meditation is not attributed to the Hindu religion, but is a way of bringing inner peace, said Sr Tresa.

However, yoga guru S Rajendran of Sree Yogadarshan, Eroor, said the practice of yoga needs to be understood as a way of life as well as a science. It is not a subdivision of any religion.“The ultimate goal of yoga is to raise the standard of living of the practitioner through heightening his level of consciousness,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala Catholic Bishops Council International Day of Yoga
Water Crisis
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
No water? No deal, say wary home buyers to real-estate developers
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Field survey conducted by Metro Water officials at the Pulipakkam quarry near Chengalpet on Saturday. | Express Photo Services
Parched Chennai to get water from 11 more Kancheepuram quarries 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Want to save rainwater? Chennai Corporation will help

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs West Indies: Key players to watch out for
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal at the inauguration of SDMC’s Waste to Wonder park in Delhi on Thursday | naveen kumar
TNIE Explores: Seven wonders of the world recreated from waste
Gallery
Pakistan are still in with a shot at making the semis | AP
Babar Azam's unbeaten century keeps Pakistan semi-final hopes alive
HONG KONG: A strong demand for quality accommodation in locations popular with expat communities has put Hong Kong on top. IN PIC: Hong Kong skyline
The world's costliest cities for expats! Are any Indian?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp